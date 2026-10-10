Allahabad HC orders Lucknow DM to rid city college of encroachment within 3 months

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow district magistrate to remove all unauthorised encroachments from the land of Ram Bharose Maiku Lal Inter College in the Telibagh area of the city within three months.

The court asserted that the fact that one of the alleged occupants is the personal relations officer (PRO) of the state finance minister must not influence the discharge of the DM's duties.