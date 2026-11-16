Allahabad HC gives UP government three months to verify assistant teacher appointments over fake certificates

The Allahabad High Court has given the Uttar Pradesh government three more months to complete a statewide scrutiny of assistant teacher appointments, after observing that a prima facie case of contempt had been made out against senior Basic Education Department officials for failing to comply with an earlier direction.
Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order while hearing a contempt application filed by Brajesh Kumar Bagwar against Principal Secretary (Basic Education) Partha Sarthi Sensharma and two other officials.
The court had directed the state government in January 2026 to conduct a comprehensive review of assistant teacher appointments across Uttar Pradesh, particularly those allegedly secured using forged certificates, fabricated documents or by concealing relevant information.
In the order, Justice Agrawal observed that the officials had prima facie wilfully disobeyed the earlier direction. The court, however, gave them another opportunity to comply with the January order “in its letter and spirit” within three months from the date a copy of the latest order is produced before them.
The court disposed of the contempt application at this stage but allowed the petitioner to file a fresh application if the government fails to comply within the stipulated period.
Bagwar had submitted that a certified copy of the January 22 order had been served on the authorities concerned, but the directions had not been implemented. He sought action under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, which provides for punishment for civil contempt.
What the January order directed
The statewide scrutiny was ordered by a bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan on January 22 in a case involving the cancellation of an assistant teacher's appointment in Deoria district.
The teacher, Garima Singh, had challenged the cancellation of her appointment, which she had held since July 2010. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari's counsel told the court that an investigation by the competent authorities and the Special Task Force (STF) had found that the educational and domicile documents submitted for the appointment were forged. The state also submitted that documents belonging to another candidate had been used.
The court dismissed her petition and noted a wider pattern of appointments allegedly obtained through forged certificates, fake documents and concealment of material facts.
“This Court has repeatedly noticed a disturbing pattern wherein a large number of Assistant Teachers have secured appointments on the strength of forged and fabricated certificates, fake documents, or by deliberate concealment of material facts,” Justice Chauhan observed.
The bench also raised concerns about the alleged involvement of school managements and officials responsible for verifying appointments.
It directed the Principal Secretary, Basic Education, to conduct a time-bound scrutiny of assistant teacher appointments across the state. The government was asked to take action against teachers found to have obtained appointments through fraud, including cancellation of appointments and recovery of salaries wherever legally permissible.
The court also directed disciplinary and penal action against officials found to have colluded in, assisted or deliberately overlooked fraudulent appointments. It asked the government to complete the exercise preferably within six months of receiving a certified copy of the January order.
The bench said that administrative inaction over such appointments could affect students' interests and the quality of education in government schools.
A separate statewide verification order
The contempt proceedings come amid another Allahabad High Court direction concerning the verification of teachers' records in Uttar Pradesh.
On October 16, Justice Vinod Diwakar directed the STF to verify the appointment letters and educational records of all teachers working in government basic schools, covering Classes 1 to 8. Teachers were asked to submit their academic certificates and appointment orders to their respective Basic Shiksha Adhikari offices within a week of receiving formal notification.
The court also directed teachers to submit notarised affidavits disclosing details of immediate relatives, serving or retired, who had held positions at the level of Basic Shiksha Adhikari or above in the state education department.
The order followed an STF report in a separate case that found one teacher had allegedly secured employment using the educational documents of another person already working as an assistant teacher. The investigation also pointed to other appointments allegedly secured through forged documents or certificates belonging to other candidates.