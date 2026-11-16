Allahabad HC gives UP government three months to verify assistant teacher appointments over fake certificates

The Allahabad High Court has given the Uttar Pradesh government three more months to complete a statewide scrutiny of assistant teacher appointments, after observing that a prima facie case of contempt had been made out against senior Basic Education Department officials for failing to comply with an earlier direction.

Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order while hearing a contempt application filed by Brajesh Kumar Bagwar against Principal Secretary (Basic Education) Partha Sarthi Sensharma and two other officials.

The court had directed the state government in January 2026 to conduct a comprehensive review of assistant teacher appointments across Uttar Pradesh, particularly those allegedly secured using forged certificates, fabricated documents or by concealing relevant information.

In the order, Justice Agrawal observed that the officials had prima facie wilfully disobeyed the earlier direction. The court, however, gave them another opportunity to comply with the January order “in its letter and spirit” within three months from the date a copy of the latest order is produced before them.

The court disposed of the contempt application at this stage but allowed the petitioner to file a fresh application if the government fails to comply within the stipulated period.

Bagwar had submitted that a certified copy of the January 22 order had been served on the authorities concerned, but the directions had not been implemented. He sought action under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, which provides for punishment for civil contempt.