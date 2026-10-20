Allahabad HC asks UP STF to verify educational certificates of all teachers of basic schools

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) to verify educational certificates of all teachers posted in basic schools of the state.
The court said that all teachers of Classes 1 to 8 teaching in basic schools in UP shall submit within a week the legible copies of their appointment letters and educational documents to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) concerned, who in turn, shall submit them to the range office of the STF.
Justice Vinod Diwakar, who passed the direction, has further asked the STF to evolve a mechanism for verification of documents, if necessary, with the assistance of the senior superintendent of police or the police commissioner concerned.
The above direction was passed taking note of the use of one certificate for the appointment of 10 teachers.
Additionally, the court directed that all teachers shall also file notarised affidavits furnishing particulars of their immediate relatives, whether serving or retired, who have held office in the education department of Uttar Pradesh at the level of BSA and above.
The court directed that the state director of education shall supervise the exercise undertaken by the BSAs and may nominate an officer for day-to-day supervision. Likewise, the additional director general of police (ADGP), STF, shall supervise the verification and investigation and may nominate an officer for day-to-day supervision.
In its order dated October 16, the high court warned that any laxity or dereliction of duty on the part of any of the officers named in it shall be viewed seriously, and the officer concerned may be held personally accountable.
The court ordered that the case be listed afresh on November 4 for reporting compliance for further consideration.
Passing these directives, the court observed, "It is a matter of common knowledge that a large number of primary schools have been closed down principally on account of a shortfall in the number of students."
"That shortfall is not attributable to a want of resources but to the deteriorating quality of the education imparted and to the inadequate performance of the teachers," the court added.
In the present case, during the course of hearing of a writ petition filed by a teacher, Kusumlata, the additional superintendent of police, STF, Lucknow, following the previous direction of the court, submitted a report revealing that the petitioner has obtained employment fraudulently by using the educational document of one Kusumlata Srivastava, who is already serving as assistant teacher in Gorakhpur.
Besides, the investigation conducted by the STF also revealed that a large number of teachers in the state have obtained employment on the basis of forged documents or by using the documents of another person. Astonishingly, in several instances, 10 or more persons have obtained employment against a single set of educational documents.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.