Congress reiterates demand for action over NEET controversy ahead of Parliament session



"The original demand was the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. I don't know if the three demands that Wangchuk has raised include the demand I haven't seen. However, our students' echo has continued. The Dehradun event was a large event; thousands, over ten thousand students attended despite heavy rains," Khera noted.

He further stated that the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, would not back down on the NEET issue.

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party would like to continue to raise our demands and force this government, either in the Parliament or on the streets of this country, to show sensitivity to the students of this country. Gandhi will continue to raise his demands across the country and in the Parliament."