All seats filled in first WBJEE counselling round: CM Adhikari

Kolkata (IANS): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the progress in filling up of seats in the state-run engineering colleges and said that the trend was an indication of revival of trust among students regarding higher technical education in their home state.
“It is a matter of great pride and optimism to see that for the first time in many years, all seats in Government Engineering Colleges have been filled in the very first round of WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination) Counselling. This trend clearly indicates that our bright Students are increasingly choosing to pursue Higher Technical Education in our own State,” the Chief Minister said in a social media statement.
In his message, the Chief Minister also reiterated his commitment to stop the ‘brain drain’ from West Bengal, which reached an alarming stage during the last few years because of twin factors of deteriorating academic ambience in the state-run institutes of higher education and also lack of employment opportunities.
According to the Chief Minister, while it was heartening to note that the youth of West Bengal have started reposing their faith in the academic environment of the state, the commitment of the state government led by him is to elevate the quality of higher education across the state.
“We are taking proactive steps to modernize our Institutions and foster an ecosystem of innovation and excellence. Our ultimate goal is to transform 'Brain Drain' into 'Brain Gain' by creating World Class opportunities right here at home, ensuring that our talented Youth can build their future and contribute to the growth of West Bengal,” said the Chief Minister in a social media statement.
The focus of new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in West Bengal to revive the academic system in the state was evident from its decision to appoint two ministers separately - for the school education and higher education departments in the portfolio distribution last month, a practice contrary to the previous Trinamool Congress regime, where there was one minister in overall charge of the entire education department.
A lot of academicians and educationists had welcomed the decision.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.