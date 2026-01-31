All out-of-school children are child labourers, says Padma Shri Shanta Sinha

Padma Shri awardee and child rights activist Shanta Sinha asserted that every child who remains outside the formal education system should be treated as a child labourer, describing it as a grave failure of society.
She was speaking as the chief guest at the 36th Annual Day Cultural Meet of Sister Nivedita School, held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.
Emphasising that enrolling children in school alone is not sufficient, Shanta Sinha said parental responsibility extends to protecting childhood, nurturing curiosity, and ensuring holistic development. “Children are the most valuable asset of any family,” she said, calling for a collective commitment from parents and society at large.
She also cautioned against excessive exposure to mobile phones and tablets, warning that unrestricted digital access at home and in schools could adversely affect children’s mental well-being and creativity. Stressing the need to preserve the essence of childhood, she said children must grow up in a free and supportive environment enriched with real-life experiences and meaningful memories.
Addressing the gathering, Dr W. G. Prasanna Kumar, Honourable President of the National Environmental Education Academic Network, described schooling as a joyful and transformative journey. He urged parents to recognise the value of childhood and spend quality time with their children, while also highlighting the importance of early exposure to nature and environmental awareness.
Welcoming the audience, Dr Sudhakar Rao Polsani, Chairman of Sister Nivedita School, expressed gratitude to Founder Chairman Dr Velchala Kondala Rao for his continued guidance and support. He attributed the school’s academic achievements to the commitment of its faculty and the personalised attention provided to students.
Principal Dr T. Lalitha presented the annual progress report, outlining students’ achievements in academics and co-curricular activities.
The event also featured cultural performances by students, drawing appreciation from the audience. School Correspondent Harihar Prasad and Secretary Rama Devi Polsani, along with parents, teachers, and students, were present at the programme.