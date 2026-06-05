All Naga Students Association seeks release of hostages, issues ultimatum to Manipur govt



Earlier on May 28, Security forces were deployed to Irawat Bhavan in Imphal as the All Manipur Nupi Marup held a protest rally on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of six Naga hostages. The organisation submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding the ongoing crisis in the state.

The demonstrators carried banners and placards to call for a stop to abductions. Assistant Secretary, All Manipur Nupi Marup, Ningthoujam Premila, said that the rally aimed to convey the people's issue to leaders.

"Our protest rally is being organised for the submission of a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur regarding the present crisis and various issues affecting the state. Through the rally, we want the leaders to listen to the problems being faced by the people," she told ANI.