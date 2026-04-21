Gulf tensions: India brings back 2,590 seafarers, port pressure declines

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The government today said that all Indian seafarers in the Gulf region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

Speaking at the Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, said that port operations across India are running normally with no congestion reported.

He said the situation had been challenging when the conflict began, leading to disruptions in shipping line operations and the accumulation of containers at ports.

"When this war started, shipping line operations were disrupted, and many containers accumulated at the ports. When exporters want to take those containers back, they are called 'back to town' containers," he said.

"On our western coast, at the two main ports, there were about 3,383 such containers declared as 'back to town' containers on March 8. By March 19, their number had reduced to 99, representing a reduction of around 97%," he said.

He attributed this improvement to coordinated efforts by port authorities and policy measures that eased financial pressure on exporters. "This reduction was made possible by the great cooperation of the ports, which waived their demurrage and extra rent, etc. This provided significant relief to the exporters," he said.

Mangal said that since February 28, a total of nine LPG vessels and one crude oil vessel have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, reflecting the gradual stabilisation of maritime movement in the region.

He said average yard occupancy has moderated to around 60%, down from nearly 80% during the peak of the conflict, indicating easing pressure on port infrastructure.

Mangal also informed that the ministry's control room has been actively handling queries. "We have received approximately 7,086 calls and 14,975 emails to date. In the last 24 hours alone, 168 calls and 370 emails were received," he said.

He said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and the continuity of maritime operations.

The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,590 Indian seafarers so far, including 27 in the last 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf region, a release said.

"All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours," it said.