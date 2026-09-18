All India Muslim Jamaat chief demands end to caste quotas citing changed educational and economic ground realities

Earlier, Speaking on Congress' concerns with the OBC quota within the Maratha reservation, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said: "The Maratha community of Maharashtra knows that respected Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji was the one who gave the first reservation. Of the 13 demands, 12 demands were fulfilled. The 13th demand comes under the jurisdiction of the court. It won't hold in the court of law. Thus, it is not important what others are saying. The crucial thing here is that the people of Maharashtra understand that the current state government stands with them."