All India Muslim Jamaat chief demands end to caste quotas citing changed educational and economic ground realities

Bareilly, Sep18 (IANS): Amid the ongoing discourse on reservations in Maharashtra, the All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said on Friday that there is no need for reservation in the nation anymore.
Bareilvi noted that there was no need for reservation because the economic conditions that prevailed in the past have changed.
"The conditions have changed to a great extent for people. The houses of those who used to have thatched roofs now live in well-built homes."
"Earlier, people could not afford a bicycle can afford two to three motorcycles and four-wheeler vehicles. So, there have been significant changes in their economic situation, social situation, and educational situation. Therefore, now no section needs reservation; everyone should be given General status, so there is no discrimination," he said.
He added: "There were multiple protests in Maharashtra around reservations and that all the communities were demanding for reservation, which could cause the downfall of the governments, and put them on the backfoot. Thus, the situation should now be controlled."
"I have witnessed that in the last two-three decades the nation has achieved many strides, and that issue of reservation should now be resolved," Bereilvi said.
Earlier, Speaking on Congress' concerns with the OBC quota within the Maratha reservation, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said: "The Maratha community of Maharashtra knows that respected Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji was the one who gave the first reservation. Of the 13 demands, 12 demands were fulfilled. The 13th demand comes under the jurisdiction of the court. It won't hold in the court of law. Thus, it is not important what others are saying. The crucial thing here is that the people of Maharashtra understand that the current state government stands with them."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.