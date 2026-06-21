All India Ayurveda Institute organises 'Run for Yoga', Zumba session ahead of International Yoga Day



"This has been proven because a study was conducted at AIIMS, where cardiac patients were treated with yoga, and they got very good results. These research papers have been published on this issue," he added.

The event was organised as part of activities being held across the country ahead of International Yoga Day, which is observed annually on June 21.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak participated in a large yoga camp at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow and urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak also said yoga promotes physical and mental well-being and appealed to citizens across the country to adopt the practice regularly.