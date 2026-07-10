HP: Schools, colleges shut in Sirmaur, Solan amid heavy rains

"Continuous rainfall is leading to obstruction of rural roads, increased risk of landslides and general disruption of normal life, particularly in rural and hilly areas. Such inclement weather conditions are likely to endanger the life and safety of students commuting to and from schools across the districts," two separate orders issued by Sirmaur and Solan Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Priyanka Verma and Manmohan Sharma, respectively, said.