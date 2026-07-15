Wellcome Trust backs Phase III of India's biomedical research programme

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched Phase-III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) with a total outlay of Rs 1,500 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore from the Department of Biotechnology and Rs 500 crore from London-based Wellcome Trust, UK.



Speaking to reporters, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for turning ambitious and complex scientific initiatives into reality. He said that the program reflects the bond between India and the UK and has been contributing to fostering a culture of philanthropy for scientific research.

"We are launching phase three of the UK-DBT Wellcome Trust Alliance. I believe all the credit goes to Prime Minister Modi; without his support and patronage, such intricate scientific initiatives are not always easy to pull off. This third phase was made possible because of a cabinet approval at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi. Over the last decade or so--and almost 18 years since this program began--it has not only reflected a new dimension in the bond between our two nations, the United Kingdom and India, but it has also created a beautiful culture of philanthropy for scientific research, specifically for biotechnology research, which is directly related to the well-being of mankind," he said.



During the launch, Jitendra Singh said biotechnology is set to become the defining force behind India's next phase of economic growth, scientific advancement and global competitiveness, asserting that the country is no longer a participant but an emerging leader in the biotechnology revolution, according to a release from the Ministry of Science and Technology.