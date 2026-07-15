Wellcome Trust backs Phase III of India's biomedical research programme

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched Phase-III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) with a total outlay of Rs 1,500 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore from the Department of Biotechnology and Rs 500 crore from London-based Wellcome Trust, UK.
Speaking to reporters, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for turning ambitious and complex scientific initiatives into reality. He said that the program reflects the bond between India and the UK and has been contributing to fostering a culture of philanthropy for scientific research.
"We are launching phase three of the UK-DBT Wellcome Trust Alliance. I believe all the credit goes to Prime Minister Modi; without his support and patronage, such intricate scientific initiatives are not always easy to pull off. This third phase was made possible because of a cabinet approval at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi. Over the last decade or so--and almost 18 years since this program began--it has not only reflected a new dimension in the bond between our two nations, the United Kingdom and India, but it has also created a beautiful culture of philanthropy for scientific research, specifically for biotechnology research, which is directly related to the well-being of mankind," he said.
During the launch, Jitendra Singh said biotechnology is set to become the defining force behind India's next phase of economic growth, scientific advancement and global competitiveness, asserting that the country is no longer a participant but an emerging leader in the biotechnology revolution, according to a release from the Ministry of Science and Technology.
The Minister said India's bioeconomy has expanded nearly twenty-fold, from USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 195 billion in 2025, and is projected to touch USD 300 billion by 2030, reflecting the rapid transformation of the sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said India today hosts nearly 12,000 biotechnology startups, has emerged among the world's leading vaccine manufacturers, and is steadily strengthening its position as a global biotechnology hub.
The programme included the ceremonial launch of Phase-III, interactions with researchers whose careers have been shaped through the initiative, and presentations showcasing the programme's scientific achievements and long-term impact.
The Department of Biotechnology in partnership with the Wellcome Trust (WT), UK, launched the "Biomedical Research Career Programme" (BRCP) in 2008-2009 through the DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance (India Alliance), a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with the approval of the Cabinet, offering research fellowships, based in India, for biomedical research at the world class standards. Subsequently, Phase II was implemented in 2018/19 with an expanded portfolio, and now Phase III of the programme has been launched after bring approved by the Cabinet.
Singh described the partnership between the Government of India and Wellcome Trust as a model of sustained international scientific collaboration and philanthropy. He said the programme demonstrates how long-term partnerships can accelerate scientific discovery, develop world-class human resources and build research ecosystems capable of addressing national as well as global health challenges, the release noted.
He also called for greater participation by philanthropic institutions and industry, observing that while India possesses abundant scientific talent and innovative ideas, sustained financial partnerships remain essential for translating research into technologies, diagnostics and affordable healthcare solutions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.