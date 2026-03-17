Indian Embassy in Kuwait services remain normal during Ramadan

Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 17 (ANI): Indian embassy in Kuwait on Tuesday announced that all its consular services are continuing as usual during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Embassy's four Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) remain operational, following revised working hours from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, ensuring uninterrupted services for Indian nationals in Kuwait.

In a detailed notice, the Embassy listed the operational ICACs as follows:

In Kuwait City, the centre is located on the 3rd Floor of Al Jawhara Tower, the same building as Indigo Airlines, on Ali Al Salem Street. In Jleeb Al Shouyakh, the consular services can be accessed on the M Floor of the Nesto Hypermarket Building (Old Olive Hypermarket).

In Fahahheel, the office is situated in the Al Anoud Shopping Complex, M Floor, on Mekka Street. Lastly, in Jahra, services are available at Al Khalifa Building, Building No. 27, 2nd floor, Office numbers 3 and 14, Block 93.

The Embassy emphasized that in case of emergencies or queries, Indian citizens can reach out through its 24x7 helpline at +965 6550 1946.

Alternatively, they can also send an email to community.kuwait@mea.gov.in for assistance.

Information and updates related to consular services, as noted in the announcement, are also accessible via the Embassy's social media platforms, including X.

Officials said, "All consular services of the Embassy are continuing as usual. The Embassy's four Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) are operational following Ramadan working hours (9:00 am - 3:00 pm)." This reassures Indian nationals residing in Kuwait that routine passport, visa, and other consular services will not be disrupted during Ramadan.

The Embassy's proactive communication comes as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain accessibility and convenience for the large Indian community in Kuwait, particularly during periods of altered working schedules. By providing multiple points of service across Kuwait, the Embassy aims to ensure that essential consular services remain within easy reach for all Indian citizens.

Kuwait hosts a significant Indian expatriate population, and such announcements are vital in helping them plan their visits to the Embassy for passport renewals, visa processing, and other official documentation needs without facing delays.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has issued a strong condemnation regarding the persistent Iranian strikes against the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations, following a report by Gulf News on Monday. The diplomatic backlash follows a specific incident where a missile hit a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahya district of Abu Dhabi, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

In a formal communication released through the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs characterised the attack as a "flagrant violation of international laws and norms."

According to Gulf News, the ministry further described the situation as a "dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region."Kuwaiti officials reaffirmed their absolute rejection of any actions aimed at the security of "brotherly and friendly countries."

They emphasised the urgent necessity to terminate policies that might "widen the scope of escalation" or damage regional safety.As highlighted by Gulf News, the statement expressed Kuwait's "full solidarity with the UAE" during this period of instability.The ministry pledged its support for all steps taken by the Emirates to "preserve its sovereignty, security and stability" in the face of ongoing threats.

(ANI)