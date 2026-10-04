All central kitchens to serve nutritious breakfast to all govt schools' students from Dec 9



The Chief Minister suggested maintaining a track record of students studying in government schools. The record will help to ascertain the main aspects of the students' physical growth and academic progress regularly. An App should also be developed to calculate the calorie content of the food items served to students.

The CM enquired the authorities about the breakfast menu and recommended preparing the breakfast according to regional dietary habits. The breakfast scheme in the schools is a long-term programme, and hence utmost care must be exercised.

The two companies collaborated to establish modern centralised community kitchens in Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad.