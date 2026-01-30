AIIMS institutes unite for Pan-India Research Consortium

New Delhi: Twenty AIIMS institutions across India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a Pan-India Research Consortium to unite the resources to advance collaborative research, innovation, and evidence-based studies.



Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Prof. M. Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said that a collaborative research consortium reflects a collective commitment towards high-quality research.



Srinivas stated, "The establishment of this collaborative research consortium reflects our collective commitment to advancing high-quality, nationally relevant research. By bringing together the strengths of All India Institute of Medical Sciences institutions across India, we aim to generate robust scientific evidence, promote innovation, and support informed decision-making in healthcare. This platform will continue to evolve as a key driver of collaborative research in the years ahead."