AIIMS institutes unite for Pan-India Research Consortium
New Delhi: Twenty AIIMS institutions across India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a Pan-India Research Consortium to unite the resources to advance collaborative research, innovation, and evidence-based studies.
Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Prof. M. Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said that a collaborative research consortium reflects a collective commitment towards high-quality research.
Srinivas stated, "The establishment of this collaborative research consortium reflects our collective commitment to advancing high-quality, nationally relevant research. By bringing together the strengths of All India Institute of Medical Sciences institutions across India, we aim to generate robust scientific evidence, promote innovation, and support informed decision-making in healthcare. This platform will continue to evolve as a key driver of collaborative research in the years ahead."
Prof. Nikhil Tandon, Dean (Research) at AIIMS, New Delhi, said that sharing expertise will strengthen research quality, enhance reproducibility, and enable faster translation of evidence into clinical practice.
"The Pan-India research consortium provides a structured mechanism to undertake large, multi-institutional studies that are essential for addressing complex health challenges. By harmonising research protocols, sharing expertise, and leveraging the diverse patient populations across All India Institute of Medical Sciences institutions, this collaboration will strengthen research quality, improve reproducibility, and enable faster translation of evidence into clinical practice and public health policy," Prof Tandon said.
The medical institute celebrated AIIMS Research Day 2026 on January 29 and 30 to provide a platform to showcase institutional research priorities, foster dialogue on emerging scientific challenges, and reaffirm the role of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Addressing the students and Post Doc scholars at AIIMS, Dr. Govind Makharia, Associate Dean (Research), said, "The innovation we do in science is largely driven by youngsters. Your work helps the world."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.