Abhishek Singh says NEET exam fees will be refunded after cancellation

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday said all those involved in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak would be "nabbed and jailed", as he defended the agency's decision to cancel the examination. He also announced that the re-examination would be conducted in a fair manner without any additional fee for students.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Singh said the matter had been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after preliminary verification revealed that some questions circulating on mobile phones before the examination matched the actual question paper.

"We have handed over the matter to CBI. All accused will be nabbed and jailed so that the future of students is not adversely impacted. We will conduct a re-exam for students and it will be done in a fair manner," Singh said.



He further announced that candidates would neither be required to pay fresh examination fees nor lose the money paid for the cancelled test.

"We have also decided that we will not charge any additional fee for the re-exam, and we will also refund the fee charged in the first exam," he added.

Explaining the sequence of events that led to the cancellation of the country's largest undergraduate medical entrance examination, Singh said the agency received information from a whistleblower on the night of May 7.



"On the night of 7th May, we received information through a whistleblower that before the exams were conducted, the individual had received a WhatsApp message wherein some questions were matching the exact questions in the exam," he said.