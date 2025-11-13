Aligarh school teacher refuses to sing Vande Mataram, suspended

An assistant teacher in the Aligarh district has been suspended for allegedly objecting to the National Anthem and Vande Mataram being sung at a government school's morning assembly.

The incident took place at the Shahpur Qutub Upper Primary School, creating a stir among staff and students.

Assistant teacher Samshul Hasan reportedly objected to the recitation of Vande Mataram and the National Anthem at the school's morning prayer session. His actions were considered disrespectful of national symbols and lacking in discipline, PTI reports.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, Aligarh's Basic Education Officer (BSA), took the event seriously and ordered the officer's immediate suspension.

The BSA noted that the teacher's behaviour was unbecoming of a government employee and violated the code of conduct required of educators.

"Such acts not only breach professional ethics but also send a wrong message to students," Singh said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The Block Education Officer has been asked to undertake a thorough investigation, and any additional disciplinary action will be taken depending on the findings.

Meanwhile, the education department has asked all teachers in the district to actively participate in the singing of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram at school assemblies.