Alcaraz reclaims year-end No. 1 throne in Turin triumph

Carlos Alcaraz beamed with joy as he hoisted the trophy for the year-end No. 1 tennis player on Friday. Following an electrifying battle with Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz locked in the ranking on Thursday by completing a clean sweep of his three group-stage matches at the ATP Finals.

The 22-year-old Spaniard received the trophy at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, moments before Sinner's clash with Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz's emotional reflections

"It's a great pleasure for me to be No. 1 in the world again," Alcaraz said. "It's something that I'm working really hard for, with my team every day. It is a goal, to be honest, but I think it is a journey that you're not going through alone.

"It's with your whole team, with your family, with your close people behind you, always supporting you, in the tough and in the good moments."

This marks the second occasion in his career that Alcaraz has concluded the year atop the rankings. He first became the youngest player to end a year at No. 1, accomplishing it at age 19 in 2022.

"Having this trophy once again, the first one back in 2022, I have the same team. I'm still really proud of the team that I have right now," Alcaraz added.

"So for me, it's a great achievement. It means the world to me, to be honest, and I'm just really proud and happy."