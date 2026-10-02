Alandi coaching institute sealed after eight students drown in sea

Pune: The Alandi Municipal Council in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday sealed the premises of a private coaching institute for operating without a mandatory no objection certificate, a day after eight of its students drowned off a beach in Raigad district, officials said.
The eight students were part of a group from 'Winners Academy' that had gone to Diveagar, a popular beach in Raigad, for a picnic on Thursday.
The eight boys, all aged 16, ventured into the sea and were swept away after misjudging the depth of the water and current.
A day after the incident, the Alandi Municipal Council issued an order stating that Winners Academy Coaching Classes was operating in the property without obtaining a mandatory No-Objection Certificate/licence for business activities from the civic body for running a commercial establishment, the officials said.
"On verification of records, it is seen that no licence has been obtained from the Municipal Council for starting a business through Winners Academy. Prima facie, it appears the establishment is running without necessary permission. Hence, as per Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act, 1965 and other applicable laws, necessary action be taken and the said property running in the name of Winners Academy be sealed immediately," the order stated.
The council directed officials to carry out a 'panchnama', take photographs and submit a report with necessary records.
According to Raigad police, a group of 48 people comprising 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers from Winners Academy had gone to Diveagar beach for a picnic. Around 3 pm, some students entered the sea and failed to gauge the depth and strong undercurrents.
Police said workers of a local water sports club and fishermen launched a rescue operation after the teachers raised an alarm, and recovered the bodies of all eight victims by 5 pm.
The deceased were identified as Rajveer Vahile, Soham Bhandwalkar, Kaustubh Daund, Yash Wankhede, Kaivalya Vasankar, Tanmay Vahile, Sumit Ahire and Pranav Bansode, the officials said.
Their bodies were brought to Alandi town on Friday morning.
A wave of shock and disbelief swept through Alandi near Pune as residents gathered to bid farewell to the eight students who drowned in the sea.
A 'bandh' was observed in Alandi to mourn the deaths.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.