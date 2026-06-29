K S Alagiri questions Centre over examination paper leaks

"During the tenure of the present Union Education Minister, question paper leaks have occurred four times. The Union government has failed to conduct examinations properly," he said.

He claimed that while state governments were conducting examinations efficiently, the Centre had failed to ensure the smooth conduct of national-level entrance and recruitment examinations.

Alagiri also questioned the Union Education Minister over the alleged lapses, saying no explanation had been provided so far despite the impact on lakhs of students.