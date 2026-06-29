K S Alagiri questions Centre over examination paper leaks

Chidambaram: Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Saturday criticised the Union government over alleged repeated examination paper leaks, claiming lapses in the conduct of national-level examinations had affected around 30 lakh students.
Speaking to reporters in Chidambaram, Alagiri alleged that question papers for examinations conducted by the Union government had been leaked on multiple occasions before the tests.
"During the tenure of the present Union Education Minister, question paper leaks have occurred four times. The Union government has failed to conduct examinations properly," he said.
He claimed that while state governments were conducting examinations efficiently, the Centre had failed to ensure the smooth conduct of national-level entrance and recruitment examinations.
Alagiri also questioned the Union Education Minister over the alleged lapses, saying no explanation had been provided so far despite the impact on lakhs of students.
Earlier in the day, Alagiri participated in a protest organised by the Cuddalore South District Congress Committee and the Chidambaram Town Congress Committee near the Periyar statue in Chidambaram, condemning the alleged leak of examination question papers. Congress leaders and party workers raised slogans against the Union government during the demonstration.
Separately, Alagiri welcomed the appointment of Manickam Tagore as the new Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and commented on the state's evolving political landscape, including the rise of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.