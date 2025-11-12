Al-Falah University denies links to doctors arrested in Delhi blast case

Al-Falah University, located at Dhauj village in Faridabad district of Haryana, has issued an official statement distancing itself from the doctors arrested in the Delhi blast case. The university has said it is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities.

A statement issued by the university Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand said that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities at the university.

“We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the investigating agencies. We wish to make it clear that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in official capacities with the university.”

The university also noted with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the university. “We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations.”

“It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the university premises. The university laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities,” the statement read.

The statement further added, “We also want to make it loud and clear that as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of our country. Moreover, the university is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security.”

“Our students are sincerely engaged in acquiring education, and it is imperative that every effort should be made to ensure that their education continues in an atmosphere of peace, normalcy, and academic discipline on campus,” it concluded.

Police said they conducted inspections at the university throughout the day on Tuesday and questioned several people.

On Monday evening, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow moving car near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

The blast came hours after eight people, including three doctors connected to the university, were arrested, and 2,900 kilograms of explosives were seized in what investigators described as a “white-collar terror module” allegedly involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Umar Un Nabi from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, the suspected suicide attacker, was reportedly an assistant professor at the university.

Two other alleged suspects, Dr Muzzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid from Lucknow—arrested with arms, ammunition, and explosive material—also worked at the university.

Students at the college reportedly said that the accused doctors rarely interacted with them. Police have searched the 76-acre university campus, including the hostel where both students and teachers reside.