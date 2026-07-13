Al Falah university chairman Jawad Siddiqui urges HC to grant interim bail in ED cases

Opposing the interim bail pleas filed in two cases, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) counsel raised apprehensions of evidence tampering and Siddiqui fleeing from the legal process if released, and suggested that he be permitted to meet his wife in custody parole instead.

Siddiqui's senior counsel, however, asserted that his wife's health was critical, and said, "I am ready to go on a GPS tracker."

Justice Banerjee reserved verdict in the matter after hearing the parties.

"I'll pass the order," the judge said.