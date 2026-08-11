Akshar Purushottam Darshan author Swami Bhadreshdas gets top distinction from Central Sanskrit University

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS): The Central Sanskrit University conferred the title of ‘Vedantavidya-Vishwaguru’ on Mahamahopadhyaya Swami Bhadreshdas, a distinguished BAPS scholar and philosopher, at a ceremony held at Swaminarayan Akshardham in the capital.
The honour recognises his contributions to the study, research and wider engagement with Vedanta, Sanskrit literature, India’s knowledge traditions and also his Sanskrit commentaries on the Prasthanatrayi.
Swami Bhadreshdas is the author of classical Sanskrit commentaries (bhashyas) on the three foundational sources of Vedanta—the Upanishads, the Brahma Sutras and the Bhagavad Gita—collectively known as the Prasthanatrayi.
Inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, these works constitute a complete Sanskrit commentary across all three canonical sources.
Under the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj, Swami Bhadreshdas continues to advance the study and international engagement of Sanskrit, Vedanta and the Indian knowledge tradition.
The ceremony brought together leading spiritual figures and Sanskrit scholars, including Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of the Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha, Udupi; Professor Srinivasa Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University; and Professor Sukanta Kumar Senapati, Vice-Chancellor of Shree Somnath Sanskrit University.
Among others who attended the event included Professor V. Narayanan, Professor Omnath Bimli, Professor Muralikrishna, Professor Ganesh T. Pandit and other distinguished scholars.
Commending Swami Bhadreshdas’s scholarship, Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji reflected on the significance of the honour.
Professor Varkhedi noted Swami Bhadreshdas’s contribution to establishing the classical framework of Akshar-Purushottam Darshan within the Sanskrit Prasthanatrayi tradition.
Professor Senapati highlighted the formative role of the blessings and guidance of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj in his scholarly journey. Professor V. Narayanan read the official citation, which was received with warm applause.
Accepting the distinction, Swami Bhadreshdas dedicated the honour at the feet of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and his gurus, Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj.
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