Akhilesh Yadav reiterates OPS promise, outlines teacher welfare plans in UP

What did Akhilesh say about OPS?

Yadav said restoring OPS would be part of the SP's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. He said the party had worked on a financial model in consultation with employee organisations and would provide details in its manifesto.

“The SP will form the government in 2027 and work on employees' long-standing demand that their old pension scheme be restored,” Yadav said.

The pension issue has been a long-standing demand among employee groups. In February 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government clarified in the state legislature that the OPS option was available to certain employees appointed against posts that had been advertised before March 28, 2005, subject to the applicable rules.