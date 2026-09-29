Akhilesh Yadav reiterates OPS promise, outlines teacher welfare plans in UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated that his party would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees if it forms the government in Uttar Pradesh, while outlining a series of proposed measures for teachers and other education workers.
Yadav made the announcements on September 28 after a meeting with SP legislators and candidates at the party headquarters in Lucknow. The remarks came ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections for six teachers' and five graduates' constituencies, scheduled for October 23.
What did Akhilesh say about OPS?
Yadav said restoring OPS would be part of the SP's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. He said the party had worked on a financial model in consultation with employee organisations and would provide details in its manifesto.
“The SP will form the government in 2027 and work on employees' long-standing demand that their old pension scheme be restored,” Yadav said.
The pension issue has been a long-standing demand among employee groups. In February 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government clarified in the state legislature that the OPS option was available to certain employees appointed against posts that had been advertised before March 28, 2005, subject to the applicable rules.
What has SP promised teachers?
Yadav said an SP government would address several pending demands involving teachers and education workers.
Among the measures he mentioned were:
Restoring honorarium provisions for teachers in unaided institutions, with Yadav referring to the Rs 200 crore provision made during the previous SP government.
Addressing service-related issues concerning security, promotions and salaries of ad-hoc principals.
Clearing pending salaries of modern madrasa teachers and resolving other issues concerning madrasas.
Addressing problems faced by Sanskrit schools and teachers.
Giving Shiksha Mitras the status and recognition of teachers, according to Yadav's proposal.
Addressing the concerns of instructors, employment workers and Anganwadi workers.
Working towards changes in the semester system in degree colleges.
Introducing a regular recruitment calendar for candidates preparing for competitive examinations.
Yadav also said the party would include these issues in its election manifesto rather than announcing them as measures currently being implemented.