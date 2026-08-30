Akhilesh vows to reopen 26,000 UP schools, boost PDA rights after Rs 40,000 aid pledge

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (IANS): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that more than 26,000 schools have been closed down by the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh and those at the receiving end are mostly the children from the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) community, a bloc that his party seeks to consolidate and mobilise ahead of 2027 Assembly elections.