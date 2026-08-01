Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demands stricter punishment for exam mafias

Ernakulam, Aug 1 (IANS): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday welcomed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, saying the new law will help break the grip of examination mafias and restore public confidence in the country’s examination system.
The stand was taken at the opening of the ABVP’s two-day Central Executive Committee meeting in Ernakulam.
Senior leaders and delegates from across the country are attending the meeting.
ABVP National President Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki and National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan inaugurated the meeting.
Speaking at the meeting, Solanki said sincere students suffer the most because of paper leaks and examination fraud. He added that strict laws, stronger punishment, better technology and greater accountability are needed to stop organised examination crime.
“The new law is a major step in that direction. It will improve the transparency, security and credibility of public examinations,” he said.
Solanki said ABVP has always demanded fair investigations into examination irregularities and reforms to protect students. He stressed that student issues should be resolved through dialogue and democratic means, not through violence or political agendas.
The meeting also discussed the proposed National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2026.
ABVP said the Bill offers a good opportunity to reform pharmacy education and regulation. The organisation has submitted recommendations to the Union Government seeking a quality-driven, student-friendly and employment-oriented pharmacy education system. It has also asked for greater representation of academic experts in the proposed Commission.
In his inaugural address, Tiwari said it was significant that the national executive meeting was being held in Kerala, the birthplace of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya. He praised ABVP workers in the State for their commitment to student welfare despite many challenges.
During the two-day meeting, ABVP will discuss education policy, student union elections, organisational expansion and other national issues before finalising its programmes for the coming months.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.