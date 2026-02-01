Ajit Pawar's tragic air crash and the lessons it teaches us

On January 28, 2026, a little after 08:45 am, a tragic air accident occurred when a chartered Learjet 45XR attempted to land at Baramati Airport in Maharashtra. The crash led to the death of all people on board, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This has shocked Maharashtra and the rest of the nation and raised serious questions about aviation safety in the country.

The aircraft involved was a Learjet 45XR, manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace. This is a light business jet used for corporate and charter flights. It usually carries eight to nine passengers and flies at around 450 knots at cruise altitude.

The Learjet 45XR is fully capable of flying under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), meaning it can safely operate using instruments even when visibility is poor. The aircraft is equipped with modern systems such as a Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation, flight management systems, autopilot, and navigation computers. In simple terms, the aircraft itself was technically capable of handling bad weather.