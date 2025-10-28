AISSEE 2026: Three more Sainik Schools added; details here

The Sainik School Society has announced the addition of three new schools to the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2026 (AISSEE 2026).

Candidates interested in applying may review the official announcement on the National Testing Agency website, nta.ac.in .

The newly added schools include:

Sri SPK Public Senior Secondary School (Tamil Nadu)

Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School (Goa)

Yogeshwari Sainik School (Ambajogai, Maharashtra)

The AISSEE 2026 registration window for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at Sainik Schools and new schools will end on October 30, 2025, while the deadline for successful fee payment is October 31, 2025.

A correction window for modifying application details will be available from November 2 to November 4, 2025.

Here's how to apply for the AISSEE 2026 exam:

Visit the official AISSEE website: exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/

Click on the AISSEE 2026 registration link on the homepage.

Register by creating a new account.

Complete the application form with all required details.

Pay the application fee online.

Apply and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation for future reference.

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 will be administered using a multiple-choice question (MCQ) style with pen and paper.

To secure their application for AISSEE 2026, candidates should complete the registration and payment process before the deadline.