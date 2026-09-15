AISA president Neha Bora draws sharp rebuke from Uttar Pradesh ministers over remarks against Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 15 (IANS): Outraged over objectionable and slanderous remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several Uttar Pradesh Ministers tore into Neha Bora, the All India Students' Association (AISA) President, on Tuesday and cautioned her against resorting to such 'vile gimmicks' to become "popular among public".
Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar went to suggest 'right medicine' for her 'theatrics' in public.
The controversy erupted over a viral video of AISA Chief Neha Bora casting aspersions on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The AISA activist, addressing a public meet recently, accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of harassing the minorities and Dalits with bulldozer action and also called him a 'goon and rioter' while questioning the Uttar Pradesh government over paper leaks, unemployment and other issues.
"He (Yogi adityanath) calls himself 'Yogi' but has been only fooling and looting the people. He has made Gorakhpur a land of riots, which once used to be the place of Buddha and Kabir," Neha Bora could be heard saying in the viral video.
Bora's ruffian charge at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath left the Uttar Pradesh Ministers infuriated, who not only lamented the falling political discourse because of some noted few but also warned against instigating the public with vile slurs.
Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said that those who think that by taking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's name and maligning him, they will become popular or will build public connect, this will prove to be futile attempt.
"Those who provoke public sentiments with objectionable remarks have been shown their rightful place and others will also meet the same fate, if they resort to such tactics," he added.
Taking a swipe, Rajbhar also advised the AISA Chief to meet the Bareilly-based Maulana, currently behind bars, apparently referring to Tauqeer Raza Khan, who has been jailed last year for alleged incitement and instigation of violence resulting in widespread riots, stone-pelting attacks on police personnel.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap, critical of insulting remarks against the Chief Minister Adityanath, said that some leaders have stooped down to such sub-standard levels that they are making utterly distasteful and disparaging remarks made against national leaders, including Yogi Adityanath.
"Whether it is Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI-M -- out of their desperation for power -- that they have forgotten all boundaries of decency and political discourse and are resorting to name-calling against the top BJP leadership, even the Prime Minister of the country," he said.
He added that they must remember that such objectionable and derogatory slurs have done more harm than any good and this won't change in Yogi Adityanath's case.
The remarks were apparently made in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, where AISA organised a 'Gen Z Rising' campaign for enlightening the youth about government's failed promises and also questioning the latter on multiple issues, including accountability to people.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.