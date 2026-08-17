AISA demands dissolution of NTA as three UGC-NET papers to be re-conducted amid "errors"



The organisation called for action against those involved in the irregularities. It also took a swipe at the Centre, which brought in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, which increased the jail term and fine for examination-related offences.

"No matter what the government says, the cancellation of the paper clearly proves the allegations of students that came up during the sociology exam that the paper got leaked are true, and so is the case with other papers. We immediately demand a whole inquiry, and all the people associated with the setting of the paper and involved in the examination and paper be immediately sacked and punished, and the new law that the government said is going to stop paper leaks--we want action to be taken under that, and we want to see how fast-track the government is going to take action and punish them," AISA stated.