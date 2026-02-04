Airbus inaugurates sustainable aerospace research hub at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya



Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of GSV highlighted, "Under the guidance of our Hon. Chancellor Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is converting industry- driven innovation-led vision into reality for building highly skilled human capital and new technologies for the entire transportation and logistics sector. Airbus has been the foremost leader to set up one of its kind Industry-Academia partnership with GSV which has now become a template for the country."



"The inauguration of the CoE is yet another tangible step to realize our shared mission and partnership for aerospace sector growth in the country, in addition to earlier actions for setting up Airbus Chair Professorship and Airbus Scholarships. This whole of the sector approach envisaged by our Hon. PM Sh. Narendra Modi shall be a key enabler for Viksit Bharat by 2047."



"The inauguration of this Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya marks a milestone in our mission to support the creation of a robust aerospace ecosystem in India. This Centre is a clear demonstration of Airbus' commitment to R&D and innovation, focusing on groundbreaking technologies that will transform Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). We are pleased that this collaboration between Airbus and GSV will empower students with the skills to lead overall ecosystem development, shaping India's future aviation landscape and supporting the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision," said Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.