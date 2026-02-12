AIRAWAT signs pact for AI-driven urban services with Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AIRAWAT Research Foundation (ARF) of IIT-Kanpur to develop and deploy AI-driven solutions across the state’s urban ecosystem.

The agreement, signed by the Housing and Urban Development department, seeks to strengthen data-based planning, improve municipal service delivery and institutionalise the use of emerging technologies in governance. ARF will serve as the department’s AI innovation partner, offering strategic and technical expertise for the design and implementation of AI applications in urban local bodies.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of additional chief secretary (H&UD) Usha Padhee.

Speaking on the occasion, Padhee said the state is focused on building “smarter, more inclusive and responsive cities” through technology-enabled governance. She underscored the importance of data-driven decision-making and transparency in improving public services.

ARF CEO Amar Nath said the collaboration reflects the growing role of research institutions in supporting governments with scalable and citizen-focused AI solutions.

The collaboration aims to co-develop and deploy priority AI solutions to address key challenges in urban governance, strengthen data systems and digital infrastructure, and support ecosystem mobilisation through engagement with research institutions, startups and technology partners.

As part of the partnership, the state plans to establish an AI Project Management Unit (AI-PMU) within the department. The unit will coordinate AI initiatives, set standards, build institutional capacity and oversee implementation to ensure ethical and effective use of technology.

The collaboration will also include preparation of a multi-year AI roadmap aligned with the state’s urban development goals. The roadmap will outline sectoral priorities, implementation pathways and frameworks for scaling AI solutions across municipalities.