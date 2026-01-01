Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes over as Vice Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force

New Delhi: Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor took charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force, on Thursday, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence.



The Air Marshal graduated from the National Defence Academy in December 1985 and was commissioned in the Indian Air Force in the fighter stream of the Flying Branch on December 6, 1986. He is an experienced fighter pilot, a Qualified Flying Instructor and a Fighter Combat Leader.



During his distinguished flying career, he has flown all variants of the MiG-21 and the MiG-29 and has accumulated over 3400 hours of flying experience on a variety of combat and trainer aircraft, the release stated.



An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College, the Air Marshal has rendered more than 39 years of illustrious service and has held a wide spectrum of command, operational, instructional and staff appointments.

His operational tenures include Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, Station Commander of a flying base in the Western Sector and Air Officer Commanding of a premier air base.

