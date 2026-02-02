Air India grounds Dreamliner after pilot flags possible fuel control switch issue

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been grounded after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch.

An Air India spokesperson said that one of its pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft and the matter has been communicated to DGCA, the country's aviation regulator.

The spokesperson said the airline is engaging the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to get the pilot's concerns checked on priority.

"We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis. The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA. Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," the spokesperson said.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 plane had crashed on June 12, soon after take off from Ahmedabad. The accident killed 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that just seconds before the aircraft lost power and went down near Ahmedabad airport, one pilot asked the other why he had cut off fuel to the engines. The second pilot reportedly said he "did not do so."

The report mentioned that both engines of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shut down one second apart shortly after takeoff. This caused the aircraft to lose altitude rapidly and crash near the boundary of airport.

DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai had in a seminar in December last year reaffirmed the regulator's commitment to proactive safety oversight and global alignment.

He outlined key initiatives including the implementation of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, State Safety Programme and the National Aviation Safety Plan (2024-2028).