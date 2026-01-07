Varanasi–Bangkok direct flights set to launch on Feb 1

New Delhi: Strengthening connectivity between Thailand and Uttar Pradesh, Air India Express, India's first international value carrier, has announced weekly flights between Varanasi and Bangkok starting February 1, 2026.



The new service will offer travellers from Varanasi convenient non-stop connectivity to one of Asia's most popular leisure destinations. Similarly, it will provide convenient options for tourists from Thailand to visit Varanasi, Sarnath, and other major attractions on the Buddhist circuit. Bookings are now open on the airline's award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.



Speaking on the announcement, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "The introduction of this non-stop service to Bangkok provides seamless access to one of India's most sought-after international destinations. It aligns with our strategic focus on enhancing direct international connectivity from the nation's rapidly growing non-metro and Tier-II cities."