Air India Express welcomes first custom designed Boeing aeroplane

New Delhi: Air India Express welcomed its 51st B737-8, which is its first line-fit aircraft, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Configured and designed to Air India Express specifications by Boeing, the aircraft features a cabin designed to enhance comfort, space and convenience.

According to a release, the aircraft, flown directly from Boeing's facility in Seattle, marks an important milestone in the airline's fleet modernisation programme and is scheduled to enter service in January.



The line-fit aircraft incorporates a comprehensive set of enhancements consistent with the new branding. The cabin features ergonomically designed seats with comfortable cushioning, generous legroom, and a fast-charging power outlet in each seat, said the release. It also has onboard ovens for hot 'Gourmair' meals, larger overhead bins for cabin baggage, a quieter cabin environment and Boeing's Sky Interior with soothing mood lighting, creating a modern and welcoming cabin environment.



As per the release, this is the 51st Boeing 737-8 aircraft inducted by Air India Express since its transition to the Tata group, further strengthening its position as the country's largest Boeing operator. The airline now operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft. In 2025, the airline has also inducted four A321neos, four A320neos and three A320ceos, underscoring the scale and pace of its expansion, said the release.