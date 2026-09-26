Air India Express offers students 10% off fares, extra baggage until October 20

Air India Express has announced a student travel offer ahead of the festive season, giving eligible students a 10% discount on domestic Value fares, an additional 10 kg of check-in baggage and a Rs 99 date-change option. The offer is available until October 20, 2026.
What does the student offer include?
Students booking eligible domestic Value fares can get:
10% off the base fare
25 kg check-in baggage, compared with the standard 15 kg allowance
Date change for Rs 99 when booked directly through the Air India Express website or mobile app
The airline's website confirms that the student concession applies to domestic travel and Value fares.
Who can avail the offer?
Passengers aged 12 years and above can use the student benefit if they have a valid student photo ID issued by a recognised educational institution. The ID should carry the student's name and date of birth and must be shown during airport check-in.
How can students book?
Students can book through Air India Express' website or mobile app and select the applicable student fare while making the reservation. The airline currently lists the student benefit among its special fares.
The airline is also running separate promotions. Eligible customers booking directly can get an additional 5% discount using the VIBES code, subject to its terms and conditions. A separate Visa card offer provides up to Rs 600 off eligible domestic and international bookings until October 9.