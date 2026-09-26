Air India Express offers students 10% off fares, extra baggage until October 20

How can students book?

Students can book through Air India Express' website or mobile app and select the applicable student fare while making the reservation. The airline currently lists the student benefit among its special fares.

The airline is also running separate promotions. Eligible customers booking directly can get an additional 5% discount using the VIBES code, subject to its terms and conditions. A separate Visa card offer provides up to Rs 600 off eligible domestic and international bookings until October 9.