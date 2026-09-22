Air Chief Marshal meets school children at Sarsawa Air Base

New Delhi: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh interacted with school children at Air Force Station Sarsawa on Monday during an official visit.

The Indian Air Force described the meeting as a candid interaction marked by curiosity, smiles and light-hearted exchanges. The engagement took place on the sidelines of the Air Chief’s visit to the operational base in Uttar Pradesh.

Students from local schools and those associated with the station had the opportunity to meet the senior-most officer of the Indian Air Force in an informal setting. Photographs shared by the IAF on its X handle showed the Air Chief listening to questions from the children and sharing moments of laughter.