AIMIM leader Waris Pathan terms prolonged jail term of youth activist Umar Khalid without trial an injustice

Speaking to IANS, the AIMIM said: “I don’t know what he said. I am a lawyer, and the law says, ‘Bail is the rule, jail is the exception.’ You cannot keep anyone in jail for years without a trial. This is like conviction before trial. They (Khalid and co-accused Sharjeel Imam) have been in jail for six years. They were unhappy with the government’s policies, so they raised their voices.”