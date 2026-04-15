Aim of education should be to produce responsible citizens: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta



Referring to BR Ambedkar, he said education has always been a powerful tool for social change and constitutional awareness. He also emphasised encouraging leadership and participation among girls, noting that it strengthens both confidence and democratic systems.

On contemporary issues, he called for a balanced approach to 'brain drain', stating that while global opportunities are important, the nation's long-term strength depends on how young people utilise their talent within the country. Highlighting the vision of a 'Developed India', he said it requires not just skilled but also responsible and conscious citizens.

On the occasion, he presented a coffee table book titled "Shatabdi Yatra: Veer Vitthalbhai ki Gaurav Gatha" to the school library, showcasing the contributions of Vitthalbhai Patel.