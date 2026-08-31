AIIMS Rewari cleared to admit 50 MBBS students for the 2026-27 session, confirms state minister

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (IANS): Haryana Health Minister, Arti Singh Rao, on Monday informed the Assembly that approval has been granted for admission to 50 MBBS seats at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari's Majra, for this session.
The Health Minister was responding to a question raised by a member during Question Hour.
She said Haryana has two major institutions associated with the Central government’s AIIMS: the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at Badhsa in Jhajjar, and the AIIMS in Rewari.
The National Cancer Institute at Badhsa in Jhajjar is the second campus of AIIMS New Delhi. It is a dedicated tertiary-care institution for cancer treatment and serves as a major centre for cancer treatment, prevention, early detection, research and human resource development.
The AIIMS in Rewari is being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) as the country’s 22nd AIIMS, with a medical college and the status of an institute of national importance.
The government of India has approved admission of 50 MBBS students at the institute for 2026-27.
In another question, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa said the department is taking steps to further improve the drinking water supply system in Hisar city.
Replying to a question raised by member Savitri Jindal, he said the city’s water supply system receives water from the Bhakra canal. Water is supplied to the city through seven canal-based waterworks.
Ranbir Gangwa said some parts of Hisar have old pipelines in the drinking water distribution system and problems such as leakages, pipe bursts and low water pressure are reported at some locations.
Ranbir Gangwa said a survey is currently underway to replace or improve the drinking water distribution network.
Replying to a question, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry said the irrigation water supply through canals in the Adampur and Nalwa Assembly constituencies has been ensured.
She said around 48 canals and channels fall in the Adampur and Nalwa constituencies. Except for Basra Sub-Minor No. II, where rehabilitation has been approved by the government, the remaining 47 channels are being supplied water up to their tail-ends as per the approved rotation schedule.
She said 17 channels in the Nalwa area and four channels shared by both constituencies are being operated as per the approved rotation schedule, under which they run for eight days followed by a 16-day canal closure period.
Energy Minister Anil Vij informed the Assembly during Question Hour that all iron poles, including tubular poles and channel poles, would be replaced with PCC poles by the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (UHBVNL) at its own cost.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.