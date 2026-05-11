AIIMS releases INICET July 2026 admit cards ahead of May 16 exam

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released admit cards for the INICET July 2026 session ahead of the examination scheduled for May 16.

Candidates who registered for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test can download their hall tickets from the official AIIMS examination website using their login credentials.

Here are the full steps to download the INICET 2026 admit cards:

Go to aiimsexams.ac.in. Select the "Academic Courses" tab on the homepage. Click on the "INI CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))" link. Enter your Candidate ID, Password, and the displayed Captcha code. Click the "Submit" or "Login" button to view your dashboard. Download the admit card PDF and print at least 2–3 copies for the exam day.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS, DM, MCh and MDS across participating institutes.

According to the notification, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with valid photo identification to the examination centre. AIIMS has also advised applicants to carefully verify details mentioned on the hall ticket, including personal information and exam centre details.

The INICET examination serves as the common entrance test for admissions to AIIMS institutions as well as other Institutes of National Importance such as Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).