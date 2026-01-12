AIIMS Raipur finishes over 100 robotic surgeries in four months

“Completing 100 robotic surgeries in a short time reflects the team’s disciplined approach to training and our focus on delivering consistent, high-quality care. Our priority is to ensure patients benefit meaningfully from this technology, and we are seeing that in practice: smaller incisions, less pain, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery,” said Dr. Ashok Jindal, Executive Director, AIIMS Raipur, in a statement.