AIIMS Raipur hosts lecture on climate change, launches 7th edition of Community Medicine textbook

Seventh edition of textbook launched

The institute also launched the seventh edition of the Textbook of Community Medicine & Public Health. The 2026 edition incorporates recent developments in community medicine, public health, epidemiology, biostatistics and preventive medicine.

The latest edition is aligned with the revised CBME 2024 curriculum and was developed by 28 educators from medical colleges across India. It is intended for MBBS students as well as aspirants preparing for examinations including NEET, USMLE and FMGE.

During the event, AIIMS Raipur also felicitated postgraduate residents who received ICMR thesis grants and undergraduate students selected for ICMR Short-Term Studentship grants.