AIIMS Raipur hosts lecture on climate change, launches 7th edition of Community Medicine textbook

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur organised a guest lecture on climate change and health and launched the seventh edition of the Textbook of Community Medicine & Public Health on September 28.
The event, held at the Swami Vivekanand Auditorium, brought together senior faculty members, academic leaders, postgraduate residents and undergraduate students for discussions on emerging public health challenges.
Climate change and public health
Prof Dr Sanjay Zodpey, President of the Public Health Foundation of India, delivered a lecture titled Deciphering the Connect between Climate Change and Health. The session examined the health implications of climate change and the need to account for environmental and epidemiological changes in public health planning and healthcare delivery.
Seventh edition of textbook launched
The institute also launched the seventh edition of the Textbook of Community Medicine & Public Health. The 2026 edition incorporates recent developments in community medicine, public health, epidemiology, biostatistics and preventive medicine.
The latest edition is aligned with the revised CBME 2024 curriculum and was developed by 28 educators from medical colleges across India. It is intended for MBBS students as well as aspirants preparing for examinations including NEET, USMLE and FMGE.
During the event, AIIMS Raipur also felicitated postgraduate residents who received ICMR thesis grants and undergraduate students selected for ICMR Short-Term Studentship grants.