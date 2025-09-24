AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 2 admit cards released amid rumours of paper leak in Stage 1

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) Stage 2 admit card today, Wednesday, September 24.

Only candidates who have completed stage 1 will be allowed to receive their hall tickets from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in . To download it, candidates must provide their registration number, password, and date of birth.

According to the official timetable, the AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 2 exam will take place on September 27, 2025. To enter the examination hall, candidates must have their hall tickets.

Follow the steps below to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in .

On the homepage, look for the NORCET 9 stage 2 admit card link and click it.

Enter the login information.

Click the Submit button.

The AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 2 Admission Card 2025 will be presented on the screen.

Download and save it for exam purposes.

AIIMS conducted the NORCET 9 stage 1 exam on September 18, 2025. Of the 88,902 candidates who took the exam, only 46,014 passed.

A total of 19,334 candidates were shortlisted for the second stage, which is slated for September 27, 2025. However, shortly after the results were announced, rumours of a paper leak began to spread.

Denying the allegations, AIIMS Delhi issued a press release stating, "The materials shared online consist exclusively of memory-based questions recalled by candidates after the examination, a routine and widespread practice. This does not constitute a question paper leak.''