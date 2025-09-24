News

AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 2 admit cards released amid rumours of paper leak in Stage 1

According to the official timetable, the AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 2 exam will take place on September 27, 2025
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) Stage 2 admit card today, Wednesday, September 24. 

Only candidates who have completed stage 1 will be allowed to receive their hall tickets from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. To download it, candidates must provide their registration number, password, and date of birth.

According to the official timetable, the AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 2 exam will take place on September 27, 2025. To enter the examination hall, candidates must have their hall tickets.

Follow the steps below to download the hall ticket:

  • Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the NORCET 9 stage 2 admit card link and click it.

  • Enter the login information.

  • Click the Submit button.

  • The AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 2 Admission Card 2025 will be presented on the screen.

  • Download and save it for exam purposes.

AIIMS conducted the NORCET 9 stage 1 exam on September 18, 2025. Of the 88,902 candidates who took the exam, only 46,014 passed.

A total of 19,334 candidates were shortlisted for the second stage, which is slated for September 27, 2025. However, shortly after the results were announced, rumours of a paper leak began to spread.

Denying the allegations, AIIMS Delhi issued a press release stating, "The materials shared online consist exclusively of memory-based questions recalled by candidates after the examination, a routine and widespread practice. This does not constitute a question paper leak.''

