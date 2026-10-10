AIIMS NORCET 11 Mains result 2026 declared; check merit list PDF here

Chennai: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the NORCET 11 Stage 2 result 2026 today, October 10. It has activated the AIIMS NORCET Mains result 2026 link on the official portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the written examination can access the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-11 mains results with their valid login credentials. One must use their roll number, name and date of birth to access the AIIMS NORCET results.

The AIIMS NORCET recruitment 2026 drive is being held to fill a total of 2,216 Nursing Officer (Group B) vacancies at AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes. The exam authority has conducted the AIIMS NORCET Stage 2 CBT on September 30. While, the preliminary examination was held on September 12.

How to check AIIMS NORCET stage 2 result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of AIIMS exam - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the AIIMS NORCET Stage 2 result 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the results page or document

Step 4: Use the roll number, date of birth and name to check the AIIMS NORCET results.

Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy of AIIMS NORCET Mains results pdf

Candidates who qualify in the Stage 2 mains examination will be eligibile to appear for the rounds such as document verification and medical examination.