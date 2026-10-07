AIIMS New Delhi, Union Bank join forces to boost TB research

New Delhi: AIIMS New Delhi continues to strengthen its commitment to excellence in patient care, research, and innovation through strategic collaborations that support impactful healthcare initiatives.



As part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Union Bank of India, a new research project on “Comprehensive Study of Genotype and Phenotype of Mycobacterium tuberculosis Along with Its Clinical Impact” was launched at the Department of Medicine, AIIMS New Delhi, on October 6.



The initiative was launched in the presence of Prof Nikhil Tandon, Director, AIIMS New Delhi; General Manager, Union Bank of India, Delhi Zone, Shri H K Das, and represents an important collaborative effort to advance scientific understanding of tuberculosis through comprehensive genomic and phenotypic profiling of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and optimising clinical management.