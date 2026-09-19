AIIMS New Delhi conducts super microsurgery workshop, features six surgeries using advanced technologies

New Delhi: The AIIMS in New Delhi conducted a super microsurgery workshop on September 16 and 17, featuring six surgeries and demonstrations of advanced technologies used in the field.

Super microsurgery is an advanced form of microsurgery that involves working on blood vessels smaller than 0.8 mm, including vessels as fine as 0.3 to 0.5 mm. The procedures use high-end surgical microscopes and fine instruments, with sutures three to five times thinner than a strand of hair. It uses ultra-powerful, high-end surgical microscopes and the finest instruments for procedures that are impossible to repair under normal microscopes.

Six surgeries were performed as part of the workshop, including lymphatic super microsurgery for filariasis and post-breast cancer arm swelling, as well as super microsurgical reconstruction of a non-healing diabetic foot ulcer involving an ultra-thin skin flap.

