AIIMS Madurai likely to begin OP service in June

MADURAI: Classes for fourth year students of AIIMS Madurai are likely to begin from the Thoppur campus by the end of March, and outpatient services are expected to start functioning in June, according to AIIMS executive director Hanumantha Rao.

Addressing media persons on Friday, Rao said fourth-year students who are currently studying on a temporary campus at the Government Medical College in Ramanathapuram would be shifted to the Madurai campus in March.

The Madurai campus would comprise 34 blocks. Around 75% work in phase 1, and 25% work in phase 2 have been completed, Rao said, adding that priority was given to complete buildings that house classrooms, boys and girls hostels and dining hall.