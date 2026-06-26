AIIMS issues social media guidelines, bars unauthorised use of institute's name, logo

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued comprehensive social media guidelines for its students, residents and employees, prohibiting the unauthorised use of the institute's name, logo and branding across digital and print platforms.



According to an official statement, the guidelines have been approved by the competent authority and have come into effect immediately.

The guidelines apply to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and super-speciality programmes, recognised student associations, faculty members, researchers, administrative staff, departments, institutional bodies and third-party collaborators associated with AIIMS.